US companies can increase investment in power and energy sector: Nasrul Hamid

UNB
23 February, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 11:12 pm

File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid/UNB
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid/UNB

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that American companies can increase their investment in the country's power and energy sector.

"Some more mid-level companies from the USA will be welcomed if they want to invest in Bangladesh," he said when US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Hass called on him at his residence on Thursday.

Both the state minister and the US envoy discussed various bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Welcoming the US ambassador, Nasrul Hamid said that different American companies like GE (general Electric), Exxon Mobil, and Excelerate Energy are showing their interest to make more investments in the country.

He mentioned that US company Chevron has been making an important contribution in local gas production.

The US ambassador said some more companies from the USA have expressed keen interest to invest in Bangladesh, said a press release of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

