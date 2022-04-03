United Energy extends its power contract for five more years

Energy

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 07:59 pm

Related News

United Energy extends its power contract for five more years

The tenure has been extended for a 53 MW power plant in Brahmanbaria

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 07:59 pm
File Photo/ UNB
File Photo/ UNB

United Energy Limited, a subsidiary of the publicly listed United Power Generation and Distribution Company Limited, extended its power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) for five more years.

The two parties have recently signed the tenure extension contract for the company's 53 MW power plant which is located at Brahmanbaria.

In December last year, the cabinet committee of government purchases approved the power plant's tenure extension.

The 53 MW power plant completed its 10-year tenure on 22 June 2019. On 4 August 2018, United Energy filed an application to the government for an extension.

United Power holds a 99% stake in United Energy. The subsidiary has two power plants. One is the 53 MW power plant and the other is a 28 MW plant located in Sylhet, the contract of which will expire next year.

In the first half of the current fiscal year, United Power's revenue rose by 29% to Tk2,079 crore due to its subsidiary income and increased power consumption.

Its net profit also jumped 25% to Tk699 crore, compared to the first half of the previous fiscal. 

In 2020, United Power acquired two power plants from United Group - United Anwara Power Ltd with a 300 MW capacity, and United Jamalpur Power Ltd with a 115 MW capacity. 

According to its financial statements from 30 June 2020, the company bought 99% shares of each of the power plants at net asset value. 

Since 2016, United Power has been paying over 100% dividends to the shareholders and became a fundamental stock on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). In the last fiscal year, it had paid a 170% cash dividend to its shareholders.

At the end of Sunday's trading session, its shares closed at Tk251.2 each at the DSE.

The company's sponsors and directors hold 90% shares, where institutional investors have 7.24%, foreign investors 0.02% and general investors have 2.74%.

Top News

United Power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

9h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

11h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

11h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

32m | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

1h | Videos
Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online