Budget FY25: Power, energy sector allocation drops Tk4,502 crore

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 06:27 pm

The minister proposed to allocate Tk30,317 crore to the sector in the upcoming fiscal, which is Tk34,819 in the existing fiscal.

Infographic: TBS
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has proposed to reduce the allocation for the power and energy sector by Tk4,502 in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

The minister proposed to allocate Tk30,317 crore to the sector in the upcoming fiscal, which is Tk34,819 in the existing fiscal.

In the ongoing fiscal, the sector has been allocated 4.57% of the total budget. In the upcoming fiscal the percentage will drop by 0.77%, as per the proposed budget.

Of the proposed allocation in FY25, only Tk1,087 crore has been allocated to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, which is Tk994 crore in FY24. Besides, the Power Division has been allocated Tk29,230 crore, down from Tk33,825 crore in the ongoing fiscal.

Bangladesh is currently grappling with a prolonged energy crisis. Industry leaders had expected an increase in the allocation considering the situation.

In his budget speech, the finance minister said, "As part of the long-term master plan for power generation, a plan has been adopted to import about 9,000 MW of electricity from neighbouring countries by 2041."

He also stated that a target of 40% of the total power generation from renewable energy has been set.

Mahmood Ali mentioned that the power generation capacity of the country was only 4,942 MW in 2009, which has now increased to 30,277 MW (including the captive and renewable energy). 

He also informed the House that in building a Smart Bangladesh by 2041, emphasis has been laid on smart power generation, transmission and distribution system, including the introduction of a smart grid system.
 

