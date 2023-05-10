Tk1,300cr pipeline proposed to bring Bhola gas to mainland

The state-run Gas Transmission Company Limited has proposed the installation of a 65-kilometre pipeline at an estimated cost of Tk1,300 crore to bring natural gas from Bhola island to Barishal as well as the mainland of the country, officials said.

The proposed line of a 30-inch diameter will transmit gas from Shahbazpur Gas Field and Bhola North Gas Field to Barishal's Laharhat. It will later be connected to the national grid through the proposed Kuakata-Barishal-Gopalganj-Khulna gas line.

"The government wants to utilise Bhola gas for the country's development, which is why an initiative has been taken to bring the gas to Barishal [mainland] with the installation of the transmission line," Rukhsana Nazma Eshaque, managing director of Gas Transmission Company, told The Business Standard.

Infographic: TBS

"We have just prepared a primary development project proposal and forwarded it to the Planning Commission for its approval. The rest will depend on the availability of funds," she said, noting that it has been proposed that the project commence this year and continue until 2026.

According to the primary proposal, the transmission line installation will cost $123.81 million, equivalent to Tk1,300 crore, with $53.55 million or 43% borrowed from development partners.

Officials said the Economic Relations Division will be requested to look for funds for the project if the Planning Commission gives it a nod.

Meanwhile, Abu Sayed Mahmud, general manager (planning) of Gas Transmission Company, told TBS that no feasibility study has been conducted so far regarding the project. "The Gas Transmission Company is thinking about a study before the project implementation. The government, however, will make the final decision."

Officials also said the primary proposal has been prepared before the feasibility study, following instructions from government high-ups. Earlier, the government thought of bringing Bhola gas to the national grid by conversion into CNG, but it did not happen.

"The previous proposal of converting the gas into CNG for the convenience of transportation to the national grid was not feasible. Using pipelines is rational in this case," believes M Tamim, professor of petroleum and mineral resources engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

"Barishal has no national grid connection so far, yet if the Bhola gas is transported to Barishal it can be used widely," he told TBS.

According to the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex), the recoverable gas reserve at the Shahbazpur Gas Field is 639.12 billion cubic feet and some 124.5 billion cubic feet were recovered until July last year. The field still has a reserve of some 515 billion cubic feet.

The amount of recoverable gas at the Bhola North Gas Field is currently 435.32 billion cubic feet, according to Bapex data. Currently, the production capacity of both gas fields is 140 million standard cubic feet per day, of which 66 million standard cubic feet per day is being supplied to Bhola localities.

"The production capacity is projected to be 203 mmcfd in FY28. Therefore, to evacuate the additional amount of gas from indigenous gas fields in Bhola and supply it to the south-western region of the country, the proposed pipeline can be built," reads the primary proposal, a copy of which TBS obtained.

"The project will eventually help establish gas-based power plants, industrial and commercial units, facilitate employment generation and boost the economic growth of the region," it notes.

Officials also said drilling works are being carried out at Togbi-1, Bhola North-2 and Hisha-1 gas wells. Upon successful completion of the works, the amount of recoverable gas reserves may increase. Hence, the pipeline project can be utilised further.