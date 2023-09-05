Tk1.04 lakh crore paid as capacity charge, rental in AL govt’s 3 terms: Nasrul

Energy

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 10:36 pm

Related News

Tk1.04 lakh crore paid as capacity charge, rental in AL govt’s 3 terms: Nasrul

The state minister placed a list of the names of 82 IPP power plants and 32 rental power plants and the amount of money paid to them.

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 10:36 pm
File Photo: BSS
File Photo: BSS

The Awami League government in its three terms has so far paid a total of Tk1,04,926.81 crore to 82 independent power producers and 32 rental power plants as capacity charge and rental payments, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh-China Power Company Plant was paid the highest Tk7,455 crore among the independent producers and Aggreko International Projects was paid the highest Tk2,341 crore among the rental power plants Nasrul said in reply to a question in parliament, reports UNB.

The other top independent producers are Meghna Power Ltd (Tk5,475.12cr), Rural Power Company Ltd (Tk4,004.08cr), Summit Meghnaghat Power Ltd (Tk3,644.39cr), Sembcrop NWPC Ltd (Tk2,823.66cr), APR Energy (Tk2,788.04cr), Summit Bibiyana Power Company Ltd (Tk2,683.03cr), Haripur Power Ltd (Tk2,557.63cr), United Ashuganj Energy Ltd (Tk2,376.64cr), and Bangla Trac Power Unit 1 Ltd (Tk2,376.64cr).

Nasrul said the significant terms of the agreements executed with the power plants against which the capacity charge has been paid are:

  • Annual availability should be 90%. Less than this is deducted from the capacity payment
  • Dependable capacity test to be performed annually
  • Operation security must be provided while operating the power plant
  • Insurance for risks during operation of power plant should be made
  • Licence has to be renewed every year through the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission
  • Environmental clearance should be obtained
  • Electricity will have to be supplied as per the demand of the National Load Dispatch Centre of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh
  • Timely maintenance of power plants should be done
  • The power plant should be operated according to Prudent Electrical Practice and Prudent Electric Utility Practice

The state minister placed a list of the names of 82 IPP power plants and 32 rental power plants and the amount of money paid to them.

A total of Tk90,000 crore was paid as capacity charges to private power plants over the past 14 years, all of which had to be in dollars, according to a July report by the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED).

The power sector in the country was experiencing substantial financial losses, creating a significant subsidy burden on the government because of the model of capacity charge and the indemnity law among other worrisome ailments, the report observed.

It recommended a number of steps to mitigate the situation, including ending capacity charges, closing down energy-unfriendly captive power plants and scrapping the Speedy Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provisions) Act 2010.

Bangladesh / Top News

power plants / Quick rental / capacity charge / Awami League / Private Power Plants / private power producers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

13m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

1h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

2h | TBS World