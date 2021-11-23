Titas’s drive underway to cut illegal gas connections in Dhaka

Energy

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 05:01 pm

Related News

Titas’s drive underway to cut illegal gas connections in Dhaka

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 05:01 pm
Titas’s drive underway to cut illegal gas connections in Dhaka

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited has started conducting drives to disconnect the illegal use of gas in households of zone 6 under the Metro Dhaka Marketing Department.

The operation is being carried out aiming to declare the area as a default-bill- free zone.

The drive carried out by a taskforce of Titas, which started on 21 November, will continue till 30 November.

The areas under zone-6 (Code 119 and 120) include Shahjahanpur, Malibagh, Shantibagh, Gulbagh, Rajarbagh, Mominbagh, Shantinagar, Chamelibagh, Siddheswari, Kakrail and Bailey Road.

The authorities have requested the inhabitants of these areas to keep the gas invoice book prepared during the period.

Bangladesh / Top News

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd (TGTDCL) / Titas / Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company / gas connections / Gas / Metro Dhaka Marketing Department

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

19h | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

19h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

19h | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’