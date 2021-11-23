Titas’s drive underway to cut illegal gas connections in Dhaka

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited has started conducting drives to disconnect the illegal use of gas in households of zone 6 under the Metro Dhaka Marketing Department.

The operation is being carried out aiming to declare the area as a default-bill- free zone.

The drive carried out by a taskforce of Titas, which started on 21 November, will continue till 30 November.

The areas under zone-6 (Code 119 and 120) include Shahjahanpur, Malibagh, Shantibagh, Gulbagh, Rajarbagh, Mominbagh, Shantinagar, Chamelibagh, Siddheswari, Kakrail and Bailey Road.

The authorities have requested the inhabitants of these areas to keep the gas invoice book prepared during the period.