Titas gas cuts 106 gas connections in capital’s Sobhanbagh

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the largest gas distribution company in the country, has cut off 106 gas connections in the Sobhanbagh area of Dhaka Tuesday.

The connections were cut off after checking 256 consumers' premises during a drive, said a press release issued by Titas Gas.

Of the disconnected consumers, 98 had overdue bills, while the remaining eight were using gas illegally.

Md Rashidul Alam, general manager (Metro Dhaka Revenue Division) of Titas Gas, said the connections were cut during a drive by the Titas Gas task force in different areas of Dhaka Metropolitan Marketing and Revenue Division-5.

"Before conducting the operation, Titas Gas authorities issued repeated notices requesting the customers to pay the outstanding bills. Those who have not paid their bills are being disconnected. At the same time illegal gas connections are being cut off," he said.

In order to ensure smooth gas supply to authorised customers and recover outstanding bills, Titas Gas cut around 4 lakh illegal connections at different consumer levels last year.

Md Haronur Rashid Mullah, managing director of Titas Gas, earlier told The Business Standard that the operations to cut off illegal connections at all consumer levels will be continued.

"We have announced zero tolerance to illegal gas users. This year, along with the private connection, we are going to cut off the public organisations' connections that have outstanding gas bills," he said.

Titas Gas – the largest among the six state-owned gas distribution companies – supplies gas to customers in Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.

Currently, the company has around 28.77 lakh connections, among which 28.58 lakhs are domestic, said sources at Titas Gas.