Titas gas cuts 106 gas connections in capital’s Sobhanbagh

Energy

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

Titas gas cuts 106 gas connections in capital’s Sobhanbagh

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 10:33 pm
Titas gas cuts 106 gas connections in capital’s Sobhanbagh

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the largest gas distribution company in the country, has cut off 106 gas connections in the Sobhanbagh area of Dhaka Tuesday.

The connections were cut off after checking 256 consumers' premises during a drive, said a press release issued by Titas Gas.

Of the disconnected consumers, 98 had overdue bills, while the remaining eight were using gas illegally.

Md Rashidul Alam, general manager (Metro Dhaka Revenue Division) of Titas Gas, said the connections were cut during a drive by the Titas Gas task force in different areas of Dhaka Metropolitan Marketing and Revenue Division-5. 

"Before conducting the operation, Titas Gas authorities issued repeated notices requesting the customers to pay the outstanding bills. Those who have not paid their bills are being disconnected. At the same time illegal gas connections are being cut off," he said.

In order to ensure smooth gas supply to authorised customers and recover outstanding bills, Titas Gas cut around 4 lakh illegal connections at different consumer levels last year.

Md Haronur Rashid Mullah, managing director of Titas Gas, earlier told The Business Standard that the operations to cut off illegal connections at all consumer levels will be continued.

"We have announced zero tolerance to illegal gas users. This year, along with the private connection, we are going to cut off the public organisations' connections that have outstanding gas bills," he said.

Titas Gas – the largest among the six state-owned gas distribution companies – supplies gas to customers in Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.

Currently, the company has around 28.77 lakh connections, among which 28.58 lakhs are domestic, said sources at Titas Gas.

Top News

Titas / Titas Gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

13h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

13h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

5h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

4h | TBS World
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

7h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max