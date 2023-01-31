Titas cuts off illegal gas line of a factory in Savar

Energy

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 07:11 pm

Titas cuts off illegal gas line of a factory in Savar

The state-owned Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) has disconnected the illegal gas connection of a factory in Savar.

During a drive on Tuesday (31 January), the authorities of Titas Gas cut off the gas line of a paper factory, Swiss Quality Paper (BD) Ltd, in Rajashan area of Savar.

Engineer Md Ashraful Islam, deputy general manager of vigilance department at Titas Gas, led the drive. Managing Engineer Jahangir Alam of the same department, Managing Engineer Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem of Titas Gas Savar zonal office and other officials were also present.

Ashraful Islam told The Business Standard that, "Another company named Marhaba Synthetic Mills Ltd owned by the same owner of Swiss Quality Paper (BD) Ltd has a legal connection of Titas gas. The authorities of this (Swiss Quality Paper) company have also applied for gas connection which is under process for approval."

"But before getting legal gas connection, the company bypassed and continued production with illegal gas connection in the factory. After getting this information, we raided the factory this morning and disconnected the illegal connection," he said.

The local zonal office will now assess the amount of gas used illegally here and take further action, he added.

He also said, "We are assuming that they have been using this gas by bypassing the meter of the other factory (Marhaba Synthetic Factory LTD) located beside this one which has a legal connection."

The authorities of the factories could not be reached for comment despite several attempts.

