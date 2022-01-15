Titas cuts 32,790 gas connections for irregularities

The state-owned Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) disconnected gas connections of 32,790 burners in November and December last year over various irregularities.

"During the regular drives and mobile court operations in different parts of distribution areas, some accused users were fined Tk10.19 lakh for illegal gas consumption or keeping gas bill due for months," said Mirza Mahbub Hossain, public relations officer at Titas Gas.

"The illegal gas disconnection drive is being operated regularly," the spokesperson also said.

Of the disconnected burners, around 10,000 were legal consumers who had gas bills worth Tk92.16 crore kept outstanding. The rest were using gas illegally.

Of the total illegal connections, Titas cut gas connections of 13,720 burners in December, of which 4,680 were from the Narayanganj Regional Division, 7,022 in Gazipur Regional Division and 2,018 in Dhaka metro.

TGTDCL, the largest gas distribution company in the country, has around 28.74 lakh consumers in its franchised areas in Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.