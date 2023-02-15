Tight LNG supplies to continue through 2025: IEEFA

Energy

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 07:26 pm

Related News

Tight LNG supplies to continue through 2025: IEEFA

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 07:26 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supplies are expected to remain tight through 2025, which is likely to curb the demand growth in Asian markets, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

However, European LNG demand may remain strong in the short term, but will decline by 2030 as decarbonisation and energy security policies take effect, said the latest Global LNG Outlook, IEEFA.

The report analyses the LNG supply and demand developments in Europe, Asia, Australia, the US, and Qatar.

The study said that the market turmoil of 2022, characterised by record high prices and unreliable supplies, has undermined long-term LNG demand growth in both Europe and Asia.

Last year, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan reduced their LNG demand by a combined 16% due to concerns over fuel security, unaffordability, and dwindling foreign currency reserves.

The countries may have to meet their Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) demand from volatile spot markets till the near future as existing contractors are unable to increase supplies in the short term, the report noted.

Mentioning that the countries are actively seeking new long-term LNG supply contracts from diverse suppliers, it said long-term LNG supply contracts with shipments beginning before 2026 are limited globally.

As per the report, European countries boosted LNG imports by 60% to make up for declining pipeline gas shipments from Russia.

China cut 2022 LNG purchases by 20%, due to a combination of high prices, COVID-19 shutdowns, and slower economic growth.

Meanwhile, in Japan and South Korea, high LNG prices accelerated a resurgence of nuclear power generation that could slash power sector gas demand, finds the study.

Bangladesh / Top News

Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) / LNG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

49m | TBS Stories
BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

3h | TBS SPORTS
5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

10h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms