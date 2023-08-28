Three subsidiaries to merge with parent Intraco Refueling Station

Energy

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 10:35 pm

Related News

Three subsidiaries to merge with parent Intraco Refueling Station

The subsidiaries to be merged are M HYE & Co CNG Refueling Station in Hobiganj, Nessa & Sons in Pabna, and Good CNG Refueling Station in Gabtoli

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 10:35 pm

Three CNG refueling stations, which are among the five subsidiaries of Intraco Refueling Station Limited, are going to be merged with their parent company. 

The subsidiaries to be merged are M HYE & Co CNG Refueling Station in Hobiganj, Nessa & Sons in Pabna, and Good CNG Refueling Station in Gabtoli. 

After the merger, Intraco Refueling Station will be the only surviving entity. The merger is subject to approval by the company's shareholders, regulatory authorities, concerned banks, and also the court. 

The three CNG stations are now operating on rented lands. Intraco holds more than 95% stake in each of these subsidiaries. 

Meanwhile, Intraco's share price rose by 9.84% to Tk41.3 each on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). 

According to the company's DSE disclosure, its board of directors unanimously approved the draft amalgamation scheme of Intraco's three CNG stations for better profitability and efficient management. 

According to its annual report for 2021-22, Intraco has invested Tk5.81 crore in the three subsidiaries, and the subsidiaries made Tk2.24 crore profit in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Intraco's total dividend receivable from these subsidiaries is Tk7.14 crore till June 2022. 

In June last year, Intraco decided to merge its five subsidiaries to avail corporate tax benefits and reduce administrative expenses as listed companies have to pay 20% corporate tax, while non-listed ones 27.50%.

The Intraco Refueling Station is going to transport surplus gas in compressed form from Bhola gas fields to industries in Dhaka and Gazipur.

To this end, the firm listed on the stock market entered into a 10-year deal with Sundarban Gas Company — a state-owned gas distributor in Bhola and Khulna divisional city — on 21 May.

Intraco Refueling Station, involved in the operation of CNG refueling stations in different places in Bangladesh, got listed on the stock exchanges in 2018.

The company has taken an initiative to establish an LPG cylinder manufacturing plant in Cumilla to consider its potentiality. 

In the first nine months of the fiscal 2022-23, it has reported a 27% growth in revenue to Tk116 crore and 85% growth in profit to Tk13.28 crore.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the company made a profit of Tk10 crore and paid a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders.

Bangladesh / Top News

Intraco Refueling Station

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh