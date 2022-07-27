There are enough fuel stocks, ignore rumours: BPC

Mentioning that the country has enough oil stocks, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Chairman ABM Azad today urged all not to pay heed to the rumours.

"Till date, the country has 32 days of diesel stock, 9 days of octane stock, 15 days of petrol stock, 44 days of jet fuel stock and 32 days of furnace oil stock," he said on Wednesday (27 July) during a press briefing.

"50,000 tonnes of refined fuel oil will arrive at Patenga port in the next three days," he said, adding, "Some people are spreading rumors about fuel without knowing the actual scenario."

His remark comes after a media report said that the fuel stock going to end soon in the country.

The BPC chief said that the latest import of fuel will cover the country's diesel, octene and petrol demand for 28 days.

At the same time, the BPC chairman said that the government has not taken any decision to provide less fuel to vehicles from petrol pumps.