There are enough fuel stocks, ignore rumours: BPC

Energy

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:19 pm

Related News

There are enough fuel stocks, ignore rumours: BPC

50,000 tonnes of refined fuel oil will arrive at Patenga port in next three days, says BPC chairman

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:19 pm
File image
File image

Mentioning that the country has enough oil stocks, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Chairman ABM Azad today urged all not to pay heed to the rumours.

"Till date, the country has 32 days of diesel stock, 9 days of octane stock, 15 days of petrol stock, 44 days of jet fuel stock and 32 days of furnace oil stock,"  he said on Wednesday (27 July) during a press briefing.

"50,000 tonnes of refined fuel oil will arrive at Patenga port in the next three days," he said, adding, "Some people are spreading rumors about fuel without knowing the actual scenario."

His remark comes after a media report said that the fuel stock going to end soon in the country.

The BPC chief said that the latest import of fuel will cover the country's diesel, octene and petrol demand for 28 days. 

At the same time, the BPC chairman said that the government has not taken any decision to provide less fuel to vehicles from petrol pumps.

Bangladesh / Top News

fuel crisis / BPC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

42m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

8h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work