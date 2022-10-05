Theft in power sector behind grid failure: Fakhrul

BNP on Wednesday blamed the government's overall 'failure' and theft in the power sector for Tuesday's long power blackout in most areas of the country caused by a national grid failure.

"We feel that this (national grid failure) happened due to a total failure of the government, and the problem relating to planning, structural and technical matters, and widespread theft in the power sector," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The BNP leader also said the power sector is not alone facing such problems. "These are happening everywhere. I think the main reason behind it is taking various unplanned development projects by the government only for indulging in corruption."

He made the remarks while talking to reporters at BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku's Asad Gate residence in the city.

Fakhrul along with another BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury went to Tuku's house as he fell sick.

Earlier on Tuesday, power supply across the country was disrupted for nearly seven hours, plunging most areas into a blackout following the failure of the national power grid.

Fakhrul said the government used to brag about attaining self-sufficiency in electricity and having the capacity to produce more power than the country's demand, but people are regularly facing power outages.

"Yesterday's (Tuesday's) case was unusual. There was no power in most parts of the country for about 8 hours. It's like a total blackout," he observed.

The BNP leader said the blackout has manifested that the ruling party leaders made huge money by taking various projects in the power sector, but failed to ensure real and sustainable development. "It (blackout) threw the country into a great disaster. As a result mobile network and internet, all factories and filling stations were shut down."

He said the current government is taking unplanned projects and plundering public money as there is no accountability anywhere.

"There is not an elected parliament. Since this government has no accountability to people, we're facing many problems and disasters in every sector. This incident (national grid failure) is a proof of it. That's why we are saying repeatedly that this government has become a burden on the country," Fakhrul said.

He said it will be difficult for the nation to survive if this government is not removed immediately.

The BNP leader said the current regime must resign by handing over power to a non-party caretaker government for holding a credible national election and to establish a government of people. "There's no other alternative left for us to get rid of the current situation of the country."