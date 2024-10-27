Tender for construction of 10 solar power plants next week

The government has decided to float tenders next week for construction of more than 10 solar power plants aimed at reaching Net Zero Emissions by 2050.

"Efforts are underway to float tender next week for installation of over 10 solar power plants having a total generation capacity of 500MW," Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Engineer Md Rezaul Karim told BSS today (27 October).

He said tender documents have already been prepared, adding, "The government has decided to go for open tender bidding so that interested firms can take part in the bidding properly."

"There is no scope for negotiation about bidding process and the lowest bidder will get the award for construction of solar power plants," he added.

Talking to BSS, Joint Secretary (Renewable Energy) of Power Division Amjed Hossain said the ministry prepared everything and sent all tender documents to BPDB for finalising and floating tenders for the solar power plants.

According to the BPDB, the government has decided to construct 10 solar power plants having 50MW each in 10 places of the country.

During the previous government, decision for construction of solar power plants was made under the Quick Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provisions) Act, 2010 (Amendment 2021) and there were allegations that power plant construction work was given to companies at higher rate.

After coming to power, the interim government cancelled 40 projects undertaken by the previous government.

Earlier, Energy Adviser to the interim government Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan several times mentioned that no power plant will be constructed without open tender from now on.

Later, the BPDB took initiatives to invite tenders for the construction of solar power plants in 10 places in the country through open tender method.

According to the Power Cell, the 10 solar power plants will be built at Panchagarh, Ishwardi, Gopalganj, Bhaluka, Cox's Bazar, Chakoria, Pirganj, Faridpur, Rajbari and Nilphamari near Jaldhaka.

The power cell sources said solar power projects will be installed near grid sub-stations for easy transmission of electricity to the national grid.

Energy experts said the price of solar panels in the current international market is decreasing at a significant rate. Now the cost of the panel is only 9 cents per watt. It was 25 to 30 cents 10 years ago during the previous government.

The cost of solar power plant construction will be halved due to falling panel prices, they said, adding that building solar power plants is now considered profitable for this reason. Because, once installed, there is no need to buy fuel for such a power plant.