Tender for construction of 10 solar power plants next week

Energy

BSS
27 October, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 05:58 pm

Related News

Tender for construction of 10 solar power plants next week

The solar power plants having 50MW each in 10 places of the country

BSS
27 October, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 05:58 pm
Teesta 200 MW Solar Power Plant in Gaibandha. File Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Teesta 200 MW Solar Power Plant in Gaibandha. File Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The government has decided to float tenders next week for construction of more than 10 solar power plants aimed at reaching Net Zero Emissions by 2050.

"Efforts are underway to float tender next week for installation of over 10 solar power plants having a total generation capacity of 500MW," Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Engineer Md Rezaul Karim told BSS today (27 October).

He said tender documents have already been prepared, adding, "The government has decided to go for open tender bidding so that interested firms can take part in the bidding properly."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There is no scope for negotiation about bidding process and the lowest bidder will get the award for construction of solar power plants," he added.

Talking to BSS, Joint Secretary (Renewable Energy) of Power Division Amjed Hossain said the ministry prepared everything and sent all tender documents to BPDB for finalising and floating tenders for the solar power plants.

According to the BPDB, the government has decided to construct 10 solar power plants having 50MW each in 10 places of the country.

During the previous government, decision for construction of solar power plants was made under the Quick Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provisions) Act, 2010 (Amendment 2021) and there were allegations that power plant construction work was given to companies at higher rate.

After coming to power, the interim government cancelled 40 projects undertaken by the previous government.

Earlier, Energy Adviser to the interim government Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan several times mentioned that no power plant will be constructed without open tender from now on.

Later, the BPDB took initiatives to invite tenders for the construction of solar power plants in 10 places in the country through open tender method.

According to the Power Cell, the 10 solar power plants will be built at Panchagarh, Ishwardi, Gopalganj, Bhaluka, Cox's Bazar, Chakoria, Pirganj, Faridpur, Rajbari and Nilphamari near Jaldhaka.

The power cell sources said solar power projects will be installed near grid sub-stations for easy transmission of electricity to the national grid.

Energy experts said the price of solar panels in the current international market is decreasing at a significant rate. Now the cost of the panel is only 9 cents per watt. It was 25 to 30 cents 10 years ago during the previous government.

The cost of solar power plant construction will be halved due to falling panel prices, they said, adding that building solar power plants is now considered profitable for this reason. Because, once installed, there is no need to buy fuel for such a power plant. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Solar power plant / Bangladesh / tender

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

1h | Videos
10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

1h | Videos
Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

2h | Videos
The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

4h | Videos