Tata Projects secures PGCB deal for 400 KV double circuit transmission line project

Energy

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 08:25 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 08:47 am

Representational image. Photo: TBS/Mumit M
Representational image. Photo: TBS/Mumit M

India's Tata Projects Ltd on Thursday said that the company has secured a deal with Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) for a 400 KV double circuit transmission line project.

The the120-km length project, stretching from Barapukuria to Bogura has been secured on a turnkey basis and is valued at approximately Tk1041.50 crore (Rs900 crore), reports The Economic Times. 

Tata Projects, in a statement, said that the project will be executed in 30-months and funding shall be done by EXIM Bank India under the Indian Line of Credit.

According to the statement, the transmission line will result in an expansion of high voltage transmission infrastructure in the northern parts of Bangladesh.

It will also facilitate 1600 MW power transmission from Power Plant based in Jharkhand to Bangladesh, the statement added.

 

