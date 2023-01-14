Sylhet fuel traders declare indefinite strike from 18 Jan

Energy

UNB
14 January, 2023, 08:05 pm
14 January, 2023, 08:06 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
In response to the current fuel crisis, Sylhet's fuel traders will go on an indefinite strike starting next Wednesday.

The Sylhet divisional committee of Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents, and Owners Association has announced the indefinite strike after an emergency meeting on Saturday.

According to the organization's decision, traders will cease purchasing from the depot beginning next Wednesday (January 18) and cease selling to consumers the following Sunday (Jan. 22) for an indefinite period.

"The supply of fuel has long since fallen short of the demand. The Sylhet oil traders have no choice but to protest," said the speakers in the meeting.

Jubaer Ahmed Chowdhury, Central Secretary General and President of Sylhet Divisional Committee, and Humayun Ahmed, General Secretary of Sylhet Divisional Committee, made the announcement.

