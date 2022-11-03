Summit's Meghnaghat 590 MW powerplant to come in operation by next June

Summit's Meghnaghat 590 MW powerplant to come in operation by next June

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 01:32 pm
File Photo: BSS
File Photo: BSS

 

Meghnaghat II Power Co Ltd's 590 MW powerplant is scheduled to start commercial operation by next June. Bangladeshi business conglomerate Summit group and US-based General Electronic are jointly implementing the project.

"The combined cycle powerplant is going to be one of the most efficient power stations in the world which has the facility to run on both gas and diesel," Summit Group Chairman Mohammad Aziz Khan while visiting the plant construction site in Meghnaghat of Narayanganj on Thursday (3 November). 

Mohammad Aziz Khan has said he is confident about getting gas supply to run the power plant despite the gas crisis. 

"This particular power plant will require 95 mmcf gas to run it at full capacity. Petrobangla and the power development board have confirmed us about the gas supply," he said.

At present, gas-based power plants both in public and private ownership need around 1400mmcf to 1500mmcf gas daily,  though the supply is only 950 mmcf.

Visiting the site, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said that with advanced technology the power plant will produce electricity with the lowest pollution.

Expressing his country's willingness for more investment in renewable energy,  he said that like Bangladeshi investors, American companies also want political stability, rule of law, corruption-free environment before making any FDI so that they can ensure return on investment.

The plant has completed 92% of the overall progress and planning for recommissioning tests, said General Electric Chief Executive Officer Deepesh Nanda

General Electric is the EPC contractor of the project.

 The expected cost of the project is estimated at $499.25 million.

