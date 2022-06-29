State-owned entities in power sector sign APA with Power Division to achieve annual target

Different state-owned entities in the power sector on Wednesday signed annual performance agreement (APA) with the Power Division to achieve their respective annual targets.

An official of the Power Division informed that a total of 18 state-owned entities including Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), Dhaka Power Supply Company Limited (Desco), West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) and North West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) signed the APA at a function at Bidyut Bhaban in the city.

Under such APA, all the entities as organisations and the senior officials as individuals are given targets to achieve under specific timelines.

The function was addressed by State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, additional secretary Muhsin Chowdhury, BPDB chairman Delwar Hossain and Power Cell director general Mohammad Hossain.

Addressing the function, Nasrul Hamid said that all the organisations as entities and officials have to be responsible for achieving targets and also be accountable for any failure.

He said, though the Power Division could not keep its top position among the divisions and ministries in the last two years, it stood first in the performance rating in the past.

He said the responsibilities of the organisations and also officials of entities under Power Division have increased with the increased coverage of peoples' access to electricity.

"Now, the target to provide electricity to cent percent people has been achieved. The teamwork was the key factor behind this great achievement," he said adding that now services have to be improved further to gain peoples' satisfaction.