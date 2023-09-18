SS Power Plant goes into commercial operation

SS Power Plant, a 1320-megawatt power plant located at Gondamara of Banshkhali in Chattogram, has started power generation on Monday (18 September).

The power plant's one-unit 660-megawatt capacity has started supplying electricity to the national grid at full capacity from 12:01 am today, said Md Ebadat Hossain Bhuiyan FCA, chief financial officer of the SS Power Plant.

"With the cooperation of PDB and all concerned, we have started commercial operation of the SS Power Plant, and that electricity is being added to the national grid," he added.

Prior to this, officials from the Power Development Board (PBD) conducted inspections at the power plant.

The power plant, which started its official induction into the national grid on 14 January, has two units, each with a capacity of 660 megawatts.

The first and second units began their test runs on 24 May and 28 June.

Now, S Alam Group, Chinese company SEPCOIII, and HTG owned SS Power Plant's one unit will go into full-fledged commercial power generation.

The thermal power plant at Banshkhali is the country's first large private coal-based thermal electricity project. It is, by far, the highest investment from a single private entity, with an investment of $2.6 billion (Tk28,000 crore).

Moreover, S Alam Group holds the record for facilitating foreign investment in a private project. In this project, the company owns 70% of the stake, and the rest of the 30% is owned by Chinese companies SEPCOIII and HTG.

As a result of the full operation of the power plant, expansion of local industries, and improvement of the living standards of the people will also add a new dimension to the overall economic progress of the country.

Compared to other power plants, the SS power Plant's electricity will be more cost-efficient. If it is in full production, it will be able to supply about 2.93 crore units of electricity per day and about 88 crore units per month.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President of China Xi Jinping jointly initiated the project of the SS Power Plant in 2016 after the Power Development Board (PDB) and SS Power signed an agreement.