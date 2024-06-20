Some rural areas experiencing load shedding amid intense heat: State minister

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 08:05 pm

The government is working towards increasing the electricity production capacity to 39,324 MW by 2030 and 74,253 MW by 2041, he said

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Some rural areas are experiencing load shedding on a limited scale due to the soaring electricity demand caused by the intense heat, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (20 June).

"The intense heat across the country has led to increased electricity usage, causing a shortfall in some rural areas, resulting in load shedding on limited scale," the state minister said in response to a written question from Mohammad Huchamuddin Chowdhury, MP, during the budget session at the parliament.

"The government is committed to equitable electricity supply across both urban and rural areas, with priority given to rural areas during the irrigation season.

"According to regulations, illegal electricity connections and overdue payments result in disconnection of lines. If specific complaints of excessive billing are received, they are verified and remedial action is taken, including administrative measures," he added.

In response to another question, the state minister said, "From January 2009 to the present, 25,796 MW of electricity has been added to the national grid. As a result, the installed capacity of electricity, including captive and renewable energy, has increased to 30,738 MW. On 30 April 2024, the highest electricity production was 16,477 MW.

"However, post-Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia war and the global energy crisis have hindered full-capacity electricity production. This has led to temporary difficulties in ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply in some areas despite having the production capacity."

He further said, "Considering future demand, the government is working towards increasing the electricity production capacity to 39,324 MW by 2030 and 74,253 MW by 2041."

