Solar panels being installed on primary, secondary school rooftops: Nasrul 

The low cost of borrowing will make solar rooftop projects more viable. Photo: Noor A Alam

Efforts are underway to install solar panels on the rooftops of the country's primary and secondary schools in a bid to promote renewable energy, says State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

He said, "A shortage of land is one of the obstacles to renewable energy. With such limitations present, the rooftops of primary and secondary schools are being considered to increase power generation from renewable sources."

The state minister made the disclosure while attending a seminar titled "NESCO Toward 2041: Challenge and Way Forward" as the chief guest on Sunday (4 December).

Besides, the irrigation pump across the country will soon be powered by solar energy. "Measures are underway in this regard," he added.

Speaking about the distribution companies going into power generation, Nsarul said, "Of course, the power distribution companies can themselves go into power production.

"But it will be better if they do it through renewable energy."

"The standard of electricity and its uninterrupted distribution will be ensured in the coming years.

"Also, there will be electricity coming from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and Adani Godda Power Plant soon," Nasrul added.

The state minister said, "No more power problems will be there in the future."