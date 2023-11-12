Ship anchors at Mongla port with record 62,500 MT coal

Liberian ship MV Mana has arrived at the Mongla port with a record 62,500 metric tonnes of coal.

The ship arrived at the port on Saturday (11 November) night, and this is the largest shipment of coal in the 72 years since the port was built, Mongla Port Authority said.

At first, around 31,500 metric tonnes of coal were unloaded from the vessel anchored on the fairway of the port. The ship then anchored at buoy 2 of the port with the remaining 29,000 metric tonnes of coal.

MV Mana will leave the port after all the coals are unloaded within a day or two.

Mahmudul Huq Raju, an official of Sultan Shipping, said the coals were imported for a private organisation. Sultan Shipping is the local shipping agent of MV Mana.

"The unloaded coals are being transported to the private organisation in Khulna's Rupsha," he added.

Deputy Secretary of Mongla Port Authority, Md Makruzzaman, said regular dredging on the river has made it possible for bigger ships to dock at the port.

"The overall unloading and handling capacity of Mongla port has also been increased, making foreign companies more interested in using the port," he added.