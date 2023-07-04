Second unit of Rampal thermal power plant to start commercial production soon

Amid the closure of its first unit, authorities of the coal-based thermal power plant located at Rampal in Bagerhat announced starting the commercial production of its second unit soon.

The trial run of supplying 660MW electricity from the second unit to the national grid was completed on 28 June. Within August or the next few months, the second unit would start regular supply of 660 MW of electricity to the national grid, reads a press release issued by Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL) on Tuesday (4 July).

However, the power plant authorities could not specify when the first unit will be operational again.

According to power plant insiders, the first 660MW unit of the 1320MW Maitri Super Thermal Power Project has been operational since December 2022.

Atanu Dutta, project director, BIFPCL, said, "We were able to complete the second unit in record time as a result of strategic planning and continuous hard work of the project's members. Now we are working to ensure the commercial operation of the second unit. People of Bangladesh will get electricity from this unit within the next few months."

BIFPCL Managing Director Syed Akram Ullah said the joint venture project is a symbol of friendship and strong bond between Bangladesh and India.

"We have been able to successfully complete the work of the second unit with the efforts of all the officials and experts working at home and abroad," he added.