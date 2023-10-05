Second batch of uranium for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant lands in Dhaka

Energy

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 01:39 pm

Related News

Second batch of uranium for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant lands in Dhaka

The second shipment of uranium from Russia arrived in Dhaka on a special plane on Thursday (5 October) at 11:40am at Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 01:39 pm
A view of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna&#039;s Ishwardi upazila. Photo: Archives
A view of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna's Ishwardi upazila. Photo: Archives

The second consignment of uranium for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant arrived in Dhaka today, a senior official associated with the operation of the power plant told The Business Standard. 

The second shipment of uranium from Russia arrived in Dhaka on a special plane on Thursday (5 October) at 11:40am at Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport.

It will be taken to Rooppur by road through maximum security like the first run, said sources at the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Earlier, the first shipment of uranium arrived in Bangladesh on 28 September.

First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur

This uranium will be officially handed over to Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant authorities on Thursday (5 October) afternoon by the director general of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) Alexei Likhachev.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin will join in the handover ceremony virtually.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will also join the event virtually.

The authorities have already completed all the preparations for the uranium transfer process.

Five more consignments of uranium will arrive in the country in phases. After the first seven shipments, nuclear fuel will continue to arrive in phases. Each shipment will contain 12 bundles. Each bundle weighs 7.5 kilogrammes.

Rooppur power station has been upgraded to a nuclear facility.

PM hopes Rooppur nuclear plant to play vital role in building 'Smart Bangladesh'

The two units of the Rooppur nuclear power plant have a production capacity of 1200 MW per unit. Project Director Shaukat Akbar said that 90% of the work of the first unit has been completed. The progress of the second unit is 70%, he added.

He said that the first unit will be fully ready for fuel installation by next April. Uranium fuel will be installed once the transmission line is completed.

The project director also said that trial production will begin in September next year.

In the first phase, 20% electricity will be produced. After the success of the first phase, 50 %and 70% will be phased and the final phase will go into full production. It usually takes 10 months to go through these stages.

Commercial production will begin in early 2025.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant / Uranium

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

3h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

4h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

20h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

3h | TBS Stories
New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

19h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

15h | TBS Stories
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

17h | TBS Economy