Salman F Rahman urges private sector to curb power consumption

Salman F Rahman
File Photo: Salman F Rahman

Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman on Saturday called on the private sector to reduce power consumption in a bid to support the government in tackling the ongoing energy crunch.

 "Private sectors should save electricity wherever they can," he said while addressing a seminar at the capital's Matijheel organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, he also said the measure will only be temporary.

The businessman's request to the private sector comes a few days after the government instructed energy consumption in government offices to be reduced by 25% among other austerity measures to navigate through the crisis.

Also speaking on the occasion, Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to PM, said, "Some austerity measures have been taken by the government. If you [private sector] join them, it will be beneficial."

He said, "Austerity measures in places where [energy] consumption can be spared without harming the economy will be beneficial to the country."

Government and private sector representatives were also present in the seminar titled 'Export of Pharmaceutical sector upon LDC Graduation: Strategies & Way Forward'.

An abnormal rise in fuel oil price in the international market is hampering fuel oil-based power production in the country. To tackle the situation, the government has taken several measures including closing shops after 8.00pm and daily rotating blackouts with timetables for specific areas.

 

