Saber, Nasrul hold meeting on action plan in ensuring using 40% renewable energy by 2041

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (2 July) held a meeting with State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid regarding necessary actions to achieve the government's target of 40% use of renewable energy by 2041.

During the meeting at the power ministry, the ministers said Bangladesh will submit the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) to the UNFCCC next year while determining emission targets for the power and energy sectors is a crucial aspect of this process, reads a press statement.

They stressed taking effective steps aligned with the government's environment-friendly development policies.

Speaking at the meeting, Saber said effective measures should be taken to ensure the use of 40% renewable energy by 2041.

"To increase the use of renewable energy and cut emissions as per the target, we need to take and implement precise and sustainable plans. Coordination between the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Power will be further strengthened to this end," he said.

They also discussed the implementation of the government's master plan for the power and energy sector.

Such meetings will continue periodically to strengthen the cooperation and coordination between the two ministries in achieving the country's environment-friendly and sustainable development goals, they mentioned.