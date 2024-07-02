Saber, Nasrul hold meeting on action plan in ensuring using 40% renewable energy by 2041

Energy

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 08:23 pm

Related News

Saber, Nasrul hold meeting on action plan in ensuring using 40% renewable energy by 2041

The ministers said Bangladesh will submit the NDC to the UNFCCC next year while determining emission targets for the power and energy sectors is a crucial aspect of this process

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 08:23 pm
Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at a meeting at the power ministry in Dhaka on 2 July. Photo: Courtesy
Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at a meeting at the power ministry in Dhaka on 2 July. Photo: Courtesy

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (2 July) held a meeting with State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid regarding necessary actions to achieve the government's target of 40% use of renewable energy by 2041.

During the meeting at the power ministry, the ministers said Bangladesh will submit the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) to the UNFCCC next year while determining emission targets for the power and energy sectors is a crucial aspect of this process, reads a press statement.

They stressed taking effective steps aligned with the government's environment-friendly development policies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking at the meeting, Saber said effective measures should be taken to ensure the use of 40% renewable energy by 2041.

"To increase the use of renewable energy and cut emissions as per the target, we need to take and implement precise and sustainable plans. Coordination between the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Power will be further strengthened to this end," he said.

They also discussed the implementation of the government's master plan for the power and energy sector.

Such meetings will continue periodically to strengthen the cooperation and coordination between the two ministries in achieving the country's environment-friendly and sustainable development goals, they mentioned.

Bangladesh

Saber Hossain Chowdhury / Nasrul Hamid / Renewable Energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

1h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

11h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

14m | Videos
Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

1h | Videos
Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

2h | Videos
Saudi Arabia discovered seven new oil and gas fields

Saudi Arabia discovered seven new oil and gas fields

2h | Videos