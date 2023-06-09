S Alam Group's Banshkhali power plant shut down due to coal shortage

Energy

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 08:56 pm

Related News

S Alam Group's Banshkhali power plant shut down due to coal shortage

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 08:56 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

In a continuation to the crisis of coal shortage, S Alam Group's coal-based 1320 MW Banshkhali power plant has been forced to shut down, mirroring the recent closure of the Payra Thermal Power Plant due to coal shortages.

The SS Power Plant, situated in Gondamara area of Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram, started generating power on 4 June following a request from the Power Development Board after the Payra power plant's shutdown.

However, after just four days of production, the plant ceased electricity generation at 10:45pm on Thursday (8 June) due to coal shortages, according to Md Faizur Rahman, site project manager and DPD of SS Power.

Prior to its closure, the Banshkhali power plant was supplying 300 to 375 MW of electricity to the national grid.

Earlier, on 24 May, one of the two units of the SS Power Plant had begun supplying electricity to the national grid on an experimental basis.

The closure of the first unit of the Payra Thermal Power Plant on 25 May had already caused significant disruptions in the electricity supply to the southern part and a portion of central Bangladesh.

On 5 June, the second unit of the Payra power plant was also shut down due to the ongoing coal shortage issue.

Top News

Banshkhali power plant / shut down / S Alam Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

6h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

8h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

9h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

3h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

11h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg