S Alam Group's Banshkhali power plant shut down due to coal shortage

In a continuation to the crisis of coal shortage, S Alam Group's coal-based 1320 MW Banshkhali power plant has been forced to shut down, mirroring the recent closure of the Payra Thermal Power Plant due to coal shortages.

The SS Power Plant, situated in Gondamara area of Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram, started generating power on 4 June following a request from the Power Development Board after the Payra power plant's shutdown.

However, after just four days of production, the plant ceased electricity generation at 10:45pm on Thursday (8 June) due to coal shortages, according to Md Faizur Rahman, site project manager and DPD of SS Power.

Prior to its closure, the Banshkhali power plant was supplying 300 to 375 MW of electricity to the national grid.

Earlier, on 24 May, one of the two units of the SS Power Plant had begun supplying electricity to the national grid on an experimental basis.

The closure of the first unit of the Payra Thermal Power Plant on 25 May had already caused significant disruptions in the electricity supply to the southern part and a portion of central Bangladesh.

On 5 June, the second unit of the Payra power plant was also shut down due to the ongoing coal shortage issue.