Russian ship with Rooppur Power Plant machinery docks at Mongla

Russian flag carrier vessel 'MV Yamal Orlan' has arrived at Bagerhat's Mongla sea port with another shipment of machinery products of the under-construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

The ship anchored at jetty number 8 of the port with 2,522 tonnes of machinery on Tuesday (25 April) at 2pm.

Sadhan Kumar Chakraborty, operations manager of Conveyor, the vessel's local shipping agent, said activities for unloading of the goods have already started.

"Within three days, all equipment will be delivered to the RNPP project site at Pabna's Ishwardi by road," he said.

Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali said all goods imported for mega projects in the country are being cleared through the Mongla port on special priority.

"As goods are being released quickly with modern methods and skilled manpower, traders are now more interested to use this port due to modern facilities and sincerity of the port authorities," he said.

Earlier, the ship left Novorossiysk port in Russia for Mongla on 28 March.