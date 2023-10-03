Russian ship with Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant machinery anchors at Mongla

A Russian ship has docked at the Mongla Port with machinery products for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant today.

The commercial ship – MV Yamal Orlan – anchored at jetty 8 of the port on Tuesday (October 3) afternoon, said Asim Saha, the ship's local agent and manager of the Interport Shipping Agency Limited Khulna.

"The ship anchored with 2,121.37 metric tonnes of machinery products under package 668 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant," he said.

Earlier on 31 August, the ship left for Bangladesh from the Petersburg port in Russia.

The imported machinery products would be unloaded at the port jetty and taken to Rooppur nuclear power plant by road.

Earlier, five other ships brought products for the power plant to Mongla port directly from Russia.