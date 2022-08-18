Russian Gazprom to drill new gas wells in Bhola

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Russia's multinational energy corporation Gazprom has been tasked with drilling new gas wells in the island district of Bhola.

Gazprom will start working on the drilling in a few days as the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex) has planned to drill three new wells and explore one by December.

Energy and Mineral Resouce Division's Secretary Mahbub Hossain, Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan are scheduled to inaugurate the work on Friday (19 August), said Bapex Managing Director Mohammad Ali.

Earlier in 2012, Gazprom was given the task of drilling 10 gas wells in the country without any tender, and the experience was not good at all.

All five of the gas wells (Titas-20, Titas-21, Semutang-6, Begumganj-3 and Shahbazpur-4) dug in the first phase by Gazprom got filled with sand and sediment.

After that Bapex has to undertake the responsibility of repairing them and making them suitable for gas extraction.

In addition, Gazprom was paid an average of around Tk150 crore in the past for drilling each well while Bapex costs Tk60 to Tk80 crore maximum for each.

Moreover, if the gas is extracted on a joint partnership basis, the gas will be shared between Bapex and Gazprom.

In that case, the government will have to buy a large part of gas from Gazprom at a higher price.

The government has planned to increase the production capacity of 10 wells by next June through reforms to reduce gas import dependence.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division expects the move will help increase daily production by 200 million cubic feet.