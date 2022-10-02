Rosatom keen to offer renewable energy solutions to Bangladesh

Amid the fossil fuel price volatility in the international market, Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (Rosatom) is interested in offering renewable energy solutions to Bangladesh and other foreign partners, said a top official of the corporation.

"For the future energy mix, Rosatom's strategies include nuclear and renewable solutions, especially wind energy," VadimTitov, president (International Network) of Rosatom, told Moscow-visiting journalists early September.

VadimTitov said Rosatom is the main renewable energy player of Russian federation and the biggest wind operation company with a 600MW generation capacity in operations.

According to Rosatom's official information, the company is one of the global technological leaders having a footprint in 50 countries and controls 75% of the nuclear power plant construction market in the world. The firm has 23 nuclear power units in eight countries at the implementation stage.

Besides, there have been construction agreements for another 11 units.

Bangladesh is building its first nuclear power plant in Pabna with the help of Russian Rosatom. The plant is expected to become operational from 2023, according to officials.

VadimTitov said following the fossil fuel price volatility in the global market, Rosatom has been witnessing an increasing interest in nuclear energy by many countries.

Nuclear energy is gaining traction among governments that had previously expected to rely mostly on natural gas, solar, and wind to replace coal in electricity generation and satisfy increased power demand as part of their climate change strategy.

For the past year, natural gas prices have been skyrocketing, making power exceedingly costly in several countries, particularly in Europe. Some countries have even reversed course, substituting coal for expensive gas.

"Some countries like Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic have already shown interest in nuclear power and asked us about stable and reliable energy options," said VadimTitov.