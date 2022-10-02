Rosatom keen to offer renewable energy solutions to Bangladesh

Energy

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 08:25 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 08:59 am

Related News

Rosatom keen to offer renewable energy solutions to Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 08:25 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 08:59 am
Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Amid the fossil fuel price volatility in the international market, Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (Rosatom) is interested in offering renewable energy solutions to Bangladesh and other foreign partners, said a top official of the corporation.  

"For the future energy mix, Rosatom's strategies include nuclear and renewable solutions, especially wind energy," VadimTitov, president (International Network) of Rosatom, told Moscow-visiting journalists early September.

VadimTitov said Rosatom is the main renewable energy player of Russian federation and the biggest wind operation company with a 600MW generation capacity in operations.

According to Rosatom's official information, the company is one of the global technological leaders having a footprint in 50 countries and controls 75% of the nuclear power plant construction market in the world. The firm has 23 nuclear power units in eight countries at the implementation stage.

Besides, there have been construction agreements for another 11 units.

Bangladesh is building its first nuclear power plant in Pabna with the help of Russian Rosatom. The plant is expected to become operational from 2023, according to officials.  

VadimTitov said following the fossil fuel price volatility in the global market, Rosatom has been witnessing an increasing interest in nuclear energy by many countries.

Nuclear energy is gaining traction among governments that had previously expected to rely mostly on natural gas, solar, and wind to replace coal in electricity generation and satisfy increased power demand as part of their climate change strategy. 

For the past year, natural gas prices have been skyrocketing, making power exceedingly costly in several countries, particularly in Europe. Some countries have even reversed course, substituting coal for expensive gas.

"Some countries like Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic have already shown interest in nuclear power and asked us about stable and reliable energy options," said VadimTitov.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rosatom / Bangladesh-Russia / Bangladesh-Russia gas deal / Bangladesh-Russia relations / Renewable Energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country’s supply chain

Now | Panorama
Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

20h | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

23h | Food
Mark Buchanan. Sketch: TBS

How much more economic growth can the planet sustain?

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

9h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

9h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

11h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets