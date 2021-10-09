Rooppur power plant: PM to open installation of reactor pressure vessel Sunday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the installation of the main reactor pressure vessel in the first unit of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna on Sunday.

The reactor pressure vessel is the core of a nuclear power plant where uranium will be loaded as fuel and the process of power generation will begin through fission reactions.

Bangladeshi and Russian officials at the Rooppur project have already completed all the preparations for the installation.

Science Minister Yeafesh Osman said the installation is going to be the most important chapter in the construction of the nuclear power plant.

Nuclear Scientist Dr Md Shaukat Akbar, project director of the power plant, said the installation of almost all types of nuclear equipment will be completed by installing the reactor pressure vessel inside the physical structure of the first unit.

Alexey Likhachev, director-general, Rosatom, Russia's Atomic Energy Organisation, will attend the ceremony, among other officials.

The Rooppur project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission with the technical and financial support of Russia. The project's construction cost, including manpower training, amounts to Tk1.13 lakh crore, and 90% of it is being funded by Russia.

As per the project plan, the first unit of the nuclear power plant will supply 1,200 MW in 2023 and the same amount of electricity will be available from the second unit in 2024.