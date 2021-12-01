Rooppur Plant: PPS construction project inaugurated

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant's physical protection system (PPS) construction project was inaugurated in Pabna on Wednesday.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafes Osman introduced the event, said a press release.

According to the press release, the project is being constructed to ensure a conducive environment for safe and secure power generation for the next 100 years.

Lieutenant General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, Chief of General Staff at the Army Headquarter, Ruslan Bycurin, foreign project head of Russian State Corporation Rosatom attended the programme.

Russian company JSC Eleron is constructing the project, under the supervision of the Ministry of Science and Technology and management by the Nuclear Security and Physical Protection System Cell (NSPC) of the Bangladesh Army.