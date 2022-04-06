Rooppur plant gets power converter

Technicians at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant have successfully installed the generator stator – the main element of a turbine unit that converts mechanical power received from the turbine to electric power – in the turbine hall of Unit 1.

The installation work was performed by specialists of the VdMU LLC branch office in Bangladesh, a release said Wednesday.

"The generator stator equipment is the heaviest element of the power unit with a total weight exceeding 440 tons. Completion of its installation in the design position allows us to proceed with full-scale work on the installation of the turbine hall main equipment", noted Alexey Deriy, vice president of ASE and project director for the Rooppur NPP construction.

The turbine generator TZV-1200-2 was developed and manufactured by Power Machines JSC.

The advantages of this type of turbine generator are fire safety, enhanced reliability, high overload capacity due to low heating and vibration levels, lack of shaft oil seals, fans and gas coolers.

The Rooppur NPP will be equipped with two Russian VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MWe.

This is an evolutionary Generation III+ design that fully complies with all the international safety requirements.

The engineering division of Rosatom State Corporation, Russia is the general designer and general contractor of the project.