Rooppur Nuke Power Plant to be inaugurated in September: Science minister

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yasef Osman said on Saturday the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant's first unit will be inaugurated in September this year with fuel loading.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to participate in the opening ceremony virtually.

The science minister said this during a press conference organised by the Bangladesh Council of Science and Industrial Research (BCSIR) to launch Bangladesh's first smartphone-based application called 'Sourjya Bidyut'.

He emphasised the government's commitment to research and highlighted the goal of achieving 40% utilization of renewable energy by 2041 as per the pledge made by the prime minister at the COP26 conference.

Currently, solar power is being utilised in rural areas of the country, but consumers often face challenges, including fraudulent activities from commercial entities. The 'Sourjya Bidyut' app, developed by BCSIR's own scientists, aims to address these issues and provide a convenient solution for consumers. Users of the app will have the ability to perform maintenance tasks, including the installation of solar power technology, and also receive assistance for any post-installation problems.