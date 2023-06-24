Rooppur Nuke Power Plant to be inaugurated in September: Science minister

Energy

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 04:51 pm

Related News

Rooppur Nuke Power Plant to be inaugurated in September: Science minister

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 04:51 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yasef Osman said on Saturday the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant's first unit will be inaugurated in September this year with fuel loading. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to participate in the opening ceremony virtually.

The science minister said this during a press conference organised by the Bangladesh Council of Science and Industrial Research (BCSIR) to launch Bangladesh's first smartphone-based application called 'Sourjya Bidyut'. 

He emphasised the government's commitment to research and highlighted the goal of achieving 40% utilization of renewable energy by 2041 as per the pledge made by the prime minister at the COP26 conference.

Currently, solar power is being utilised in rural areas of the country, but consumers often face challenges, including fraudulent activities from commercial entities. The 'Sourjya Bidyut' app, developed by BCSIR's own scientists, aims to address these issues and provide a convenient solution for consumers. Users of the app will have the ability to perform maintenance tasks, including the installation of solar power technology, and also receive assistance for any post-installation problems.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

4h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

4h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

8h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

1h | TBS Insight
How to remain worry-free in the stock market

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

4h | TBS Markets
Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home