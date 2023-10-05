Rooppur nuke plant a symbol of strong bilateral ties: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin today said the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) would remain as a symbol of strong bilateral ties between Dhaka and Moscow.

"The flagship project meets the interests of both countries and promotes further deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.

Putun was addressing virtually from Moscow the nuclear fuel-uranium handover ceremony (graduation ceremony) for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) held at the plant site in Pabna.

Congratulating Bangladesh on its graduation to nuclear power, Putin said, "Both countries have interests in this project and it will have a huge contribution to Bangladesh's energy and economic security."

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Terming Bangladesh as a tested friend and development partner, the Russian president said the relations between the two countries are being established on the basis of mutual equity and respect.

Putin said, Russia and Bangladesh have established their ties in the field of mutual cooperation more than 50 years back.

"At the beginning of the 1970s, the Soviet Union had extended support to East Bengal in its struggle for independence and rebuilding the newly independent country," he said.

Russia is one of the first countries which recognised Bangladesh's independence.

Soon after independence Russia extended cooperation to build big industries and power plants in Bangladesh which are still contributing to its economy.

Putin recalled last year's celebration of the golden jubilee of the diplomatic relations between the two countries and Bangabandhu's historical visit to Moscow.

"Bangabandhu's visit to Moscow was a historical milestone to build up ties between the two countries," Putin said, adding that "Sheikh Hasina successfully and with dignity is carrying forward her father's tasks.

Vladimir Putin handed over the certificate of fuel delivery to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi also joined the event virtually from Vienna.

Science and Technology Affairs Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman and Director General of ROSATOM Alexei Likhachev were present.