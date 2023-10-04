Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will contribute 2% to country's GDP: Minister

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 05:25 pm

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will contribute 2% to country's GDP: Minister

The minister further said the power plant will bring the people of North Bengal into the mainstream and transform the country's landscape

Science and Technology Minister Yafesh Osman. Photo: Collected
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will contribute 2% to Bangladesh's GDP, Science and Technology Minister Yafesh Osman said today (4 October).

"The people of Bangladesh will begin to enjoy the benefits of the nuclear power generated at Rooppur from the start of 2025. The power plant will contribute 2% to the country's GDP," he said in a press briefing at the project area in Rooppur on Wednesday (4 October).

Yafesh Osman lauded the tireless work of the construction team at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, which is on track to be completed in seven years, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"This is a remarkable achievement, given that other countries have taken 10-12 years to build similar plants. Bangladesh is now poised to join the elite club of countries that produce nuclear power," he said.

Nuclear fuel hand over ceremony for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant tomorrow

The minister further said the power plant will bring the people of North Bengal into the mainstream and transform the country's landscape.

He mentioned that trial production will begin after the completion of transmission lines and other infrastructure.

Responding to a query, Yafesh Osman said, "Payment to Russia will begin soon. Additionally, the nuclear power plant area will be a no-fly zone, and the government will take steps to ensure that aircraft do not fly over it."

First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is going to officially receive a fresh batch of uranium from the Russian contractor, Rosatom, at a formal "Graduation Ceremony" on Thursday (5 October).

According to official sources, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin are expected to virtually join the historic ceremony to mark the occasion.

Director General of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, Aleksey Likhachev, will hand over the fuel officially to the project authority in Rooppur project.

