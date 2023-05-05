Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant signs certificate to procure fuel for unit-1

TBS Report
05 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 05:20 pm

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant signs certificate to procure fuel for unit-1

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh has signed a readiness certificate for the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, allowing it to procure fuel.

The certification was signed by Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant's Project Director Dr Md Shaukat Akbar and Atomstroy Export's Vice President AV Diary in Novosibirsk city, Siberia, on behalf of Bangladesh and the Russian Federation respectively.

The protocol was signed at the office of TVELTVEL, a subsidiary of Russian stage agency Rosatom, on Friday.

The signing of the certificate ensures that Bangladesh can have fuel for the plant in accordance with international regulations, IAEA guidelines, and regulatory requirements.

Under the general contract signed in 2015, the Russian Federation will provide Bangladesh with energy security for 36 months, as stipulated in the contract, said the project director.

Additionally, Bangladesh will not have to make any separate payments for fuel for the first three years of commercial production, he added.

The historic protocol signing ceremony was attended by Bangladesh's Ambassador to Russia, Kamrul Ahsan, and Rooppur power plant's Deputy Director, Dr Jahedul Hasan, among others.

