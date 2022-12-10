Rooppur NPP: Unit-1 gets ready for commissioning

The experts started flushing of systems with the open reactor at Unit-1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as part of pre-commission on 8 December. This will be followed by a special Post-installation Cleaning (PIC).

At this stage, chemically dematerialised water is supplied to the reactor vessel through the connection pipeline and primary circuit pipelines to remove impurities left after the installation of the equipment and the pipelines.

"Flushing of active and passive safety systems with the open reactor is one of the most important pre-commissioning operations. This is the first of a whole series of inspections of equipment and process systems. It is the result of long-term work of assemblers, adjusters and other specialists involved in the construction of the first ever nuclear power plant in Bangladesh," said Alexey Deriy, vice president of ASE and director of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Construction Project.

The flushing makes sure that everything has been installed correctly and is ready for operation. Besides, it checks the operability of pump units of the safety systems and normal operation systems.

The Engineering Division of Russia's Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the Rooppur project as the general designer and contractor. The project will host two nuclear power units each with 1,200 Mw capacities. Latest generation 3+ Russian VVER 1200 reactor will be used for power generation, which complies with all international safety requirements.