Rooppur NPP: Unit-1 gets ready for commissioning

Energy

TBS Report 
10 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

Rooppur NPP: Unit-1 gets ready for commissioning

TBS Report 
10 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

The experts started flushing of systems with the open reactor at Unit-1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as part of pre-commission on 8 December. This will be followed by a special Post-installation Cleaning (PIC).

At this stage, chemically dematerialised water is supplied to the reactor vessel through the connection pipeline and primary circuit pipelines to remove impurities left after the installation of the equipment and the pipelines.

"Flushing of active and passive safety systems with the open reactor is one of the most important pre-commissioning operations. This is the first of a whole series of inspections of equipment and process systems. It is the result of long-term work of assemblers, adjusters and other specialists involved in the construction of the first ever nuclear power plant in Bangladesh," said Alexey Deriy, vice president of ASE and director of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Construction Project.

The flushing makes sure that everything has been installed correctly and is ready for operation. Besides, it checks the operability of pump units of the safety systems and normal operation systems.

The Engineering Division of Russia's Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the Rooppur project as the general designer and contractor. The project will host two nuclear power units each with 1,200 Mw capacities. Latest generation 3+ Russian VVER 1200 reactor will be used for power generation, which complies with all international safety requirements.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

13h | Thoughts
A male Emerald Dove. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Emerald Dove: 'Why would you leave me, sweet bird! why?'

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Ending the austerity pandemic

7h | Panorama
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

2h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

3h | TBS World
One favorite will go home

One favorite will go home

3h | TBS SPORTS
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 7

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 7

4h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1