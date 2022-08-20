Rooppur NPP: Inner containment construction at unit-2 enters final stage

An aerial view of Green City, comprising 14 nineteen-storey buildings, at Ishwardi upazilla of Pabna. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah/TBS

Concreting of the inner containment dome of the reactor building has started at the unit- 2 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power plant.

The work is being carried out by the TrestRosSEM, a branch of the Rosatom Engineering Division.

More than 3,200 cubic meters of concrete will be required for the 17.6m high reinforced concrete structure with a base diameter of 42.8m.

said Alexei Deriy, vice president of ASE and Director of the Rooppur NPP construction project.

The inner containment is one of the key elements of the nuclear power plant safety system. It protects the reactor compartment and hosts the pipeline holes and the polar crane, used for serving the reactor.

Rooppur NPP will be equipped with two Russian VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2400 MW capacity. These generation III+ reactors fully comply with all international safety requirements. The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the Rooppur NPP as the generals contractor.