Rooftop solar can reduce reliance on grid electricity: Energy adviser

Energy

UNB
11 November, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 07:18 pm

Related News

Rooftop solar can reduce reliance on grid electricity: Energy adviser

He said the adoption of rooftop solar technology in the industrial sector marks a significant step towards energy independence

UNB
11 November, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 07:18 pm
Energy Adviser Dr Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan spoke at a workshop on installation of rooftop industrial solar systems, organised by Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) at a city hotel today (11 November). Photo: UNB
Energy Adviser Dr Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan spoke at a workshop on installation of rooftop industrial solar systems, organised by Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) at a city hotel today (11 November). Photo: UNB

Energy Adviser Dr Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan today (11 November) urged the industries to install rooftop solar power to meet their own power requirements.

"This will not only reduce dependency on grid electricity, but also supports government's commitment to renewable energy," he told a workshop on installation of rooftop industrial solar systems, organised by Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) at a city hotel.

"The adoption of rooftop solar technology in the industrial sector marks a significant step towards energy independence and sustainability for Bangladesh," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The objective of the workshop was to promote rooftop solar technology among the members of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

IDCOL officials said the cost of electricity generation from solar rooftop is much cheaper than that of grid tariff. Thus, financing such projects makes financial sense apart from achieving the country's target of renewable energy-based power generation.

The event was also addressed by Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary, ERD and chairman, IDCOL; Abdoulaye Seck, country director of World Bank and Stephanie Rieger, head of Division Energy of South Asia, KfW.

Alamgir Morshed, executive director & CEO of IDCOL said, "Under Renewable Energy projects, IDCOL not only provides low-cost financing to various organizations, but also provides technical support, quality equipment purchase and capacity building to different organizations."

He said it is estimated that Bangladesh has a potential of generating more than 4000-5000 MW of electricity from rooftop solar only.

"IDCOL has set a target to finance 300 MW peak rooftop solar projects by 2026", he added.

Top News

Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan / Rooftop Solar Panels / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

4h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

1h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

1h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

3h | Videos
What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

2h | Videos