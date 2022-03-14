Rising losses may alter decision on fuel subsidies: State minister 

Energy

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 07:16 pm

Related News

Rising losses may alter decision on fuel subsidies: State minister 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will declare the country under complete electricity coverage on 21 March, said the junior minister

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 07:16 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said the government is trying to stabilise the already strained fuel oil market with subsidies, however, the decision may change if the amount of losses further increases.

"Although the market is under control as of yet, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is incurring a loss of Tk80 crore per day for selling fuel oil in the country at a previous rate, whereas fuel price has skyrocketed in the international market," Nasrul Hamid said at a press meet today.

The state minister further noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will declare the country under complete electricity coverage, alongside inaugurating the country's first and largest ultra-supercritical coal power plant on 21 March.

The 'Meet the Press' programme was jointly organised by Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) and Northwest Power Generation Company (NWPGCL) at the Bijoy Auditorium of Bidyut Bhaban in the capital Monday (14 March).

The meeting was chaired by FERB Executive Director Rishan Nasrullah. Power Ministry Secretary Habibur Rahman and FERB Chairman Shamim Jahangir also spoke at the event.

Among others, Chairman of the Bangladesh Electricity Development Board Md Mahbubur Rahman, NWPGCL Managing Director Khurshid Alam and Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain were present.

Top News

fuel / Subsidies / Nasrul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

7h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

8h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

22h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

22h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

22h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion