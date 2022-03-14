Rising losses may alter decision on fuel subsidies: State minister 

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said the government is trying to stabilise the already strained fuel oil market with subsidies, however, the decision may change if the amount of losses further increases.

"Although the market is under control as of yet, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is incurring a loss of Tk80 crore per day for selling fuel oil in the country at a previous rate, whereas fuel price has skyrocketed in the international market," Nasrul Hamid said at a press meet today.

The state minister further noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will declare the country under complete electricity coverage, alongside inaugurating the country's first and largest ultra-supercritical coal power plant on 21 March.

The 'Meet the Press' programme was jointly organised by Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) and Northwest Power Generation Company (NWPGCL) at the Bijoy Auditorium of Bidyut Bhaban in the capital Monday (14 March).

The meeting was chaired by FERB Executive Director Rishan Nasrullah. Power Ministry Secretary Habibur Rahman and FERB Chairman Shamim Jahangir also spoke at the event.

Among others, Chairman of the Bangladesh Electricity Development Board Md Mahbubur Rahman, NWPGCL Managing Director Khurshid Alam and Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain were present.