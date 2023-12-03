Renewable energy crucial for smart energy transition: Experts

Energy experts and development partners, at a high-level policy dialogue on Smart Energy for a Smart Bangladesh, emphasised the need to bolster renewable energy utilisation to foster a sustainable and secure energy landscape for Smart Bangladesh.

This shift towards renewable energy sources will not only enhance environmental sustainability but also pave the way for more economical fuel options, they also shared at the dialogue arranged by the Shakti Foundation and SOLshare on Sunday said a press release.

The dialogue discussed the projects for generating income through solar home system user pair sharing and grid export, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The projects integrated two of Bangladesh's major electrification systems: the national grid with the deployment of solar home systems (SHS) in a peer-to-peer (P2P) solar microgrid and an electric three-wheeler charging pitstop through a single point.

This innovative project establishes a central connection point, the Point of Common Coupling (PCC), enabling the microgrid to feed excess renewable energy back into the national grid, extending the lifespan of SHS, and propelling the country towards its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets for renewable energy integration.

As the chief guest, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, prime minister's special envoy for Environment and Climate, said the most important aspect of this innovation is to be able to buy and sell additional solar power through a two-way connection.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke emphasised the importance of renewable energy integration, stating, "We have strongly backed this initiative to incorporate solar power into the national grid." "The project has demonstrated remarkable success in benefiting consumers and lowering fossil fuel consumption," she concluded.

Maqbul Hossain, a customer from Mymensingh who directly benefited from the project, expressed gratitude to the Shakti Foundation and SOLshare for helping explore the additional source of income.

Wasika Ayesha Khan, MP, chairperson of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, highlighted the project's aim to transform the lives of rural inhabitants through micro-entrepreneurship.

Imran Ahmed, deputy executive director of Shakti Foundation, emphasised the project's success in preventing unnecessary electricity wastage and creating an additional income source for solar home system users.

Sebastian Groh, co-founder and managing director of SOLshare, spoke about the local green entrepreneurs' goal to provide a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to fossil fuel-based electricity generation using renewable energy sources coupled with storage solutions.

The dialogue participants concluded that renewable energy is crucial for Bangladesh's sustainable and secure energy future. They urged the government to continue supporting renewable energy initiatives and promote their adoption throughout the country.