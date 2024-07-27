Renewable energy: 4,000 MW projects fully planned by 2030, says Power Cell document

Despite government claims of 10,000 MW renewable energy projects in various stages of implementation, a Power Cell document indicates that only 4,000 MW worth of projects are fully planned by 2030.

According to the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), Bangladesh currently produces 1,374.35 MW from renewable sources, with 230 MW from hydropower and 1,080.36 MW from solar energy.

Power Cell documents, reviewed by UNB, show that projects totalling 3,963.5 MW are at different implementation stages. Specifically, 943.5 MW of projects are under construction, 609 MW have received letters of intent (LOI) or notifications of award (NOA), 228 MW are in the tendering process, and 2,183 MW remain in the planning stage.

During a regional climate conference last year, State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid asserted that 10,000 MW of renewable energy projects were being implemented.

He also informed the conference, titled "Ensuring Access to Affordable, Reliable and Modern Energy Services Towards a Resilient South Asia," that the government has set a target to generate 24,000 MW of electricity from renewable sources by 2041.

Hamid highlighted initiatives such as the Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan, Solar Irrigation Roadmap, and renewable energy policies aimed at boosting renewable energy development.

However, the Power Cell document paints a different picture. Only 15 renewable energy projects are currently under construction—four in the public sector (153 MW) and 11 in the private sector (408 MW).

The public sector projects include Sirajganj 2 MW wind power plant, Barishal 1 MW solar power, Sonagazi 50 MW solar power and Madarganj Jamalpur 100 MW solar park.

Private sector projects include Cox's Bazar 60 MW wind power (US-DK Green Energy BD), Patgram Lalmonirhat 5 MW solar power (PV Power Patgram), Sylhet 5 MW solar power (Eki Suzi & Sun Solar Power), Sunamganj 32 MW solar power (Haor Bangla Korea Green Energy), Tetulia, Panchagarh 30 MW solar power (Korotoa Solar), Bera 3.77 MW solar power (Saudi Agro Solar), Pabna 100 MW solar power (Dynamic Sun Energy), Sirajganj 68 MW solar power (BCRECL), Mongla Bagerhat 55 MW wind power (Mongla Green Power), Narayanganj 6 MW waste-to-electricity power (UD Green Energy) and North Dhaka 42.50 MW waste-to-electricity power (WTE Power Plant North Dhaka Private Ltd.)

A Power Cell official disclosed that beyond these projects, LOIs and NOAs have been issued for 13 projects totalling 609 MW, with six projects (228 MW) in the tendering process and 25 projects (2,193 MW) in the planning stage.

A top Power Division official mentioned plans to import significant renewable energy, particularly solar and hydroelectric power, from neighbouring countries.

Nasrul Hamid, in March, said that Bangladesh aims to import 9,000 MW of electricity from neighbouring countries.