Regardless of arrears power supply from India to continue: Tripura minister

Energy

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 10:57 am

Related News

Regardless of arrears power supply from India to continue: Tripura minister

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 10:57 am
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS

There is no plan to discontinue power supply to Bangladesh, said a Tripura minister. 

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday said that the state-owned utility TSECL has no plan to discontinue electricity supply to Bangladesh on account of pending dues exceeding Rs150 crore, reports India Today NE. 

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath yesterday (28 May) said the state-owned utility TSECL has no plan to discontinue electricity supply to Bangladesh on account of pending dues exceeding Rs 150 crore.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to a bilateral power purchase agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) in 2010, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd is supposed to supply 100 MW of power to the neighbouring country, he said. Currently, Bangladesh is receiving on average 90 MW of power, the minister said.

"Right now, there is no shortage of power in Tripura and TSECL is supplying on average 90 MW of power to the neighbouring country. There is no plan to discontinue the supply to Bangladesh and such a measure will be considered only when Tripura runs into severe shortage of power. We continue to supply electricity to Bangladesh even though there is a huge pending bill," he told the reporters.

TSECL Managing Director Debasish Sarkar said the BPDB's pending bill has already crossed Rs 150 crore. "We are in touch with the Bangladesh authority to get the dues cleared at the earliest. I had a meeting with BPDB's chairman in Dhaka and discussed the matter. It appears that they are having some financial issues leading to delay in payment," he said. Sarkar said TSECL has restricted the power supply to Bangladesh because it purchases electricity from outside Tripura with a price of Rs 12-13 per unit during peak demand periods.

"It makes no sense to buy power at an exorbitant price and sell it to a neighbour. That's' why TSECL has restricted power supply to Bangladesh", he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

power supply / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

1h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

18h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

1d | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal: Fishes worth over Tk73 crore washed away in Bagerhat

Cyclone Remal: Fishes worth over Tk73 crore washed away in Bagerhat

1h | Videos
Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

13h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2024: Who Sponsors the ICC?

T20 World Cup 2024: Who Sponsors the ICC?

12h | Videos
6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

16h | Videos