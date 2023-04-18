Record 15,626MW electricity generated 

The country has generated a record 15,626 megawatts of electricity at 9pm today.

The power generation broke the previous record of 15,604MW generated on Monday, according to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

MD Shamim Hasan, spokesperson at Bangladesh Power Development Board, confirmed The Business Standard about the latest development.

The recent rise in temperature has led to a corresponding increase in the demand for electricity, resulting in an increase in power generation.

Till last month, the electricity demand was hovering between 12,000MW to 12,500MW owing to cold weather and more rainy days than the Meteorological Department's forecast.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded a 43 degrees Celsius temperature in Ishwardi while Dhaka's temperature was 38.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The capital city recorded its highest temperature in decades soaring to 40.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday (16 April). On Saturday (15 April), it hit a 58-year high of 40.4 degrees Celsius.