Record 15,604MW electricity generated on Monday

Energy

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 12:05 am

Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS

The country has generated a record 15,604 megawatts of electricity at 9pm today, said Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). 

MD Shamim Hasan, spokesperson at Bangladesh Power Development Board, confirmed The Business Standard about the latest development.

Prior to this, the maximum power generation of 15,304MW, was recorded on Thursday night (13 April).

However, the BPDB's maximum electricity demand for Monday was 160,00MW for the entire country, which means there was a shortage of about 400MW or load shedding.

Till last month, the electricity demand was hovering between 12,000MW to 12,500MW owing to cold weather and more rainy days than the Meteorological Department's forecast. 

But the power demand increased in the last couple of days due to warmer weather and a rise in temperature. 

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded a 43 degrees Celsius temperature in Ishwardi while Dhaka's temperature was 38.1 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Electricity

