Re-drilling of well-1 starts in Beanibazar gas field

The Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (Bapex) has started the re-drilling of well-1 in Sylhet's Beanibazar gas field, which had been shut down since 2016, expecting to produce 7 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Bapex Managing Director Mohammad Ali, Sylhet Gas Fields Limited Managing Director Md Mizanur Rahman, and SGFL senior officials were present when the excavation work started on Saturday afternoon.

Of the two wells in the Beanibazar gas field under the company, production from well-1 started in 1999. It was closed in 2014. At the beginning of 2016, the production started again but stopped at the end of that year.

Officials said 7-7.5 million cubic feet of gas are being extracted from well-2 of this gas station every day.

The Sylhet Gas Fields Limited hopes that production can start from the well after the digging is completed after a month. 

"We estimate that 7 million cubic feet of gas per day will be available from this well. However, it can be confirmed when the excavation work is completed," said Sylhet gas fields Managing Director Md Mizanur Rahman.

The Sylhet Gas Fields Limited is working on the project of digging Kailashtila-8, Bianibazar-1, and Goainghat-10 wells in Golapganj and laying 1 pipeline in Rashidpur in Sylhet. 

After the completion of these projects, the gas field company's production will further increase, said Mizanur Rahman.

Apart from this, a seismic survey in Dupitila, Batchia, Hararganj, and Jokiganj under Beanibazar field and block-13 and 14 under two projects are on the way to completion, he added.

He also said three more wells are being drilled under the gas field company, which will add a significant amount of gas to the national grid by 2023. Daily gas production from all the wells under the company is expected to increase to 164 million cubic feet by 2025 after the implementation of all the projects.

An official of Bapex said on condition of anonymity that there are several gas fields in Beanibazar and Golapganj upazilas. As there are gas reserves in this well, it is expected that the drilling will be fruitful.

In 1955, the first gas field was found in Haripur, Sylhet. Later, several more gas fields were discovered. There are currently 28 discovered gas fields in the country. The amount of reserves in these gas fields are 21.4 trillion cubic feet. Another six trillion cubic feet of gas reserves are expected to be there.

