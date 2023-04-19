Rampal power plant resumes production after 3 days shutdown

Production resumed at Rampal thermal power plant after three days of shutdown due to mechanical failure.

A 660 MW unit of the plant started generating power around 1am Tuesday (18 April). At present 400 MW electricity from the plant is being connected to the national grid, according to Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL) Deputy General Manager Anwarul Azim.

Earlier on 15 April, the production was halted due to mechanical failure of this mega project. Before that, the thermal power plant was closed on 14 January for a month due to coal shortage.

Anwarul Azim said the production of the plant was stopped from 15 April night due to a technical fault. "At present the operations of the plant are normal," he said.

Meanwhile, due to the shutdown of the power plant, extensive load shedding occurred in the districts of the South Western region. As the plant goes back to production, the concerned people believe that the power supply will be normal.

In 2013, the Bangladesh Power Development Board signed an agreement with its Indian counterpart to establish the much-talked-about coal-fired power plant with an aim to produce cost-effective electricity.