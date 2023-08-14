Rampal power plant resumes production after 16-day halt due to coal shortage

Energy

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 10:34 pm

Related News

Rampal power plant resumes production after 16-day halt due to coal shortage

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 10:34 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The coal-fired Rampal power plant in Bagerhat resumed production after 16 days of shutdown due to coal shortage on Monday (14 August).

A total of 400 MW of electricity generated has been supplied to the national grid since resuming operations this afternoon, Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd Anwar ul Azim told The Business Standard. 

Earlier on 13 August, Bangladeshi flag ship MV Bashundhara Impress arrived at Mongla port from Indonesia with 31, 700 metric tonnes of coal, he said, adding that coal discharge, transportation and storage work has been going on since morning.

He also said two more ships with coal for the power plant from Indonesia are scheduled to arrive at Mongla port this month. 

After the plant was commissioned on 17 December last year, it has been shut down six times over the last seven and a half months. 

The power plant was shut down on 14 January, 15 April, 23 June, 30 June, 16 and 30 July since production commenced. 
 

Top News

Rampal Power plant / coal / Bagerhat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

9h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

14h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

2h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

4h | TBS Food
BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

5h | TBS Economy
US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June