Rampal power plant resumes production after 16-day halt due to coal shortage

The coal-fired Rampal power plant in Bagerhat resumed production after 16 days of shutdown due to coal shortage on Monday (14 August).

A total of 400 MW of electricity generated has been supplied to the national grid since resuming operations this afternoon, Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd Anwar ul Azim told The Business Standard.

Earlier on 13 August, Bangladeshi flag ship MV Bashundhara Impress arrived at Mongla port from Indonesia with 31, 700 metric tonnes of coal, he said, adding that coal discharge, transportation and storage work has been going on since morning.

He also said two more ships with coal for the power plant from Indonesia are scheduled to arrive at Mongla port this month.

After the plant was commissioned on 17 December last year, it has been shut down six times over the last seven and a half months.

The power plant was shut down on 14 January, 15 April, 23 June, 30 June, 16 and 30 July since production commenced.

